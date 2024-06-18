China, Australia ink MoU to restart strategic economic dialogue

Xinhua) 08:58, June 18, 2024

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Australian governments on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to restart strategic economic dialogue with a focus on forward-looking economic issues.

Both countries have agreed to enhance communication and exchange with the aim of fostering practical and effective economic cooperation, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top economic planner.

The signature of the MoU was witnessed by leaders of the two countries. Liu Sushe, deputy head of the NDRC, and Treasurer of Australia Jim Chalmers represented their respective governments at the signing ceremony.

In the Australian capital Canberra on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said that China is willing to enhance coordination and cooperation with Australia at regional and international levels, calling for opposing camp confrontation and "new Cold War."

Li made the remarks during the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

