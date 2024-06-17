China hopes to work with Australia to keep positive momentum of bilateral relationship development: Chinese premier

Xinhua) 16:28, June 17, 2024

CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that since Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to China last November, China and Australia have further restored and developed dialogues and cooperation in various fields, achieving a comprehensive turnaround in bilateral relations.

He said that China is willing to work with Australia to maintain and develop the current hard-won positive momentum of bilateral relations.

Li made the remarks during the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting with his Australian counterpart.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)