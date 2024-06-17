We Are China

Chinese premier says China will include Australia in the list of unilateral visa-free countries

Xinhua) 16:29, June 17, 2024

CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that China will include Australia in the list of unilateral visa-free countries.

Li made the remarks during a joint press meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

