Full Text: Statement on Joint Outcomes of the China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting

CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of the Statement on Joint Outcomes of the China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting released on Monday.

Statement on Joint Outcomes of the China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting

I. At the invitation of The Hon Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia, H.E. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, undertook an official visit to Australia from 15 to 18 June 2024. Premier Li Qiang visited Adelaide, Canberra and Perth during his visit.

II. During the visit to Canberra on 17 June, Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Albanese held talks, jointly convened the Annual Leaders' Meeting and briefed media. During the Annual Leaders' Meeting, leaders exchanged views on China-Australia relations, as well as on important regional and international issues.

III. The leaders reaffirmed their support for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, on the tenth anniversary of its establishment, and reiterated the importance of a mature, stable, and constructive bilateral relationship. Consistent with the Statement on Joint Outcomes issued in Beijing in November 2023, the two sides reiterated the importance of the 1972 Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the People's Republic of China and Australia and restated their commitment to their respective national policies and positions contained therein, including mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, stable development and Australia's commitment to its one-China policy. They agreed to continue to grow the bilateral relationship and uphold their respective national interests. They agreed both sides would continue to navigate their differences wisely.

IV. The leaders acknowledged the importance of regular engagement between leaders, ministers and officials on both sides in support of the ongoing stabilization and development of the bilateral relationship. They welcomed the progress that had been made to hold key bilateral dialogues since the last Annual Leaders' Meeting in November 2023, including the Foreign and Strategic Dialogue, and Joint Ministerial Economic Commission. They confirmed plans to resume the Strategic Economic Dialogue in 2024.

V. The two sides once again reaffirmed the importance of the UN Charter and the WTO. They agreed to continue to work together in the United Nations, WTO, G20, APEC, East Asia Summit and other multilateral platforms. The two sides attached importance to cooperation under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP).

VI. The two sides welcomed the further increase of people-to-people exchanges and highlighted the important role these played in deepening the bilateral relationship. They welcomed the increasing number of students, tourists and business people travelling in both directions, underpinned by the growing number of direct flights. They welcomed the implementation of arrangements to facilitate exchanges, including reciprocal access to multi-entry visas of up to three to five years' duration for business, tourism, and visiting family members. They welcomed the important role played by the China-Australia High Level Dialogue, and plan to hold the next session later this year in Adelaide. Australia and China welcomed cooperation on the conservation of Giant Pandas.

VII. The leaders witnessed the signature of MOUs on Education and Research, Climate Change, the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, Further Enhancing the Implementation of China-Australia Free Trade Agreement, and the 15th Implementation Program for Cultural Exchanges for 2024-2027 under the 1981 Agreement on Cultural Cooperation.

VIII. The leaders agreed to continue or expand engagement in:

Political dialogue, including through the Defence Strategic Dialogue and Defence Coordination Dialogue, and convening an initial session of a bilateral Maritime Affairs Dialogue;

Bilateral trade, including through the leaders' participation in the China-Australia CEO Roundtable meeting in Perth on 18 June; welcoming the implementation of the Authorised Economic Operator Mutual Recognition Arrangement; progressing the implementation of the RCEP; and welcoming the signature of MOUs on standards, measurement, intellectual property, competition and food safety;

Climate change, energy and environment, including through recommencing bilateral climate change and energy dialogues, holding the Eighth China-Australia Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Change in 2024 in Australia and commencing technical cooperation on soil carbon testing and climate-smart agriculture practices;

People-to-people links, including through expanding cooperation to boost traveler numbers between China and Australia, and other exchanges in culture, sports, education, innovation, academia, aviation, health and tourism;

Border enforcement, through increased cooperation to combat illicit tobacco and vape smuggling, building on existing bilateral law enforcement cooperation in our mutual interest on counter-narcotics, and transnational and organized crime.

IX. The leaders agreed to convene the next Annual Leaders' Meeting in 2025. Australia welcomed the invitation of the Chinese side for Australian leaders to visit China at a mutually convenient time.

