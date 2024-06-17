Members of Parliament of Australia are welcome to visit China more often, says Premier Li

Xinhua) 16:24, June 17, 2024

CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that members of the Parliament of Australia are welcome to visit China more often to gain firsthand understanding of China's development and changes, and play a positive role in enhancing correct mutual understanding.

He made the remarks when meeting with President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines, and Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)