Chinese premier says mutual benefit, win-win cooperation are essential characteristics of China-Australia relations

Xinhua) 16:28, June 17, 2024

CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that the essential characteristics of China-Australia relations are mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and the development of China and Australia is an opportunity rather than a challenge to each other.

Li made the remarks during the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)