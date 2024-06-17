Home>>
Chinese premier says mutual benefit, win-win cooperation are essential characteristics of China-Australia relations
16:28, June 17, 2024
CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that the essential characteristics of China-Australia relations are mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and the development of China and Australia is an opportunity rather than a challenge to each other.
Li made the remarks during the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
