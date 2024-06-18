Chinese premier says developing China-Australia ties in fundamental interests of two peoples

Xinhua) 09:51, June 18, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Australian Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton in Canberra, Australia, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that the stable and continuous development of China-Australia relations best serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples and is conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Australian Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton.

The Chinese premier noted that China is ready to work with various sectors of Australian society to further strengthen dialogue and communication, deepen mutual political trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and properly handle differences, so as to achieve new and greater development of the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

Li said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972, China-Australia relations have long been at the forefront of China's relations with Western countries, as fruitful practical cooperation has brought big benefits to the people of both countries. This fully demonstrates the respective development of China and Australia is an important opportunity for each other.

Li also expressed the hope that all walks of life in Australia will continue to view China's development objectively, support the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, and contribute to the healthy and stable development of China-Australia relations.

Stressing that the Chinese side considers Australia an important force in the world's multi-polarization process, Li said that China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Australia in multilateral fields, and work together to safeguard multilateralism, advocate free trade, and jointly address global challenges such as climate change.

For his part, Dutton noted that the Australia-China relationship is of vital importance. He said the opposition is happy to see China's development and prosperity and regards China as a partner. He also expressed his hope that the relationship between Australia and China will develop steadily. The opposition is willing to maintain communication and exchanges with the Chinese side to continue deepening bilateral ties, he added.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Australian Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton in Canberra, Australia, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

