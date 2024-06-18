Home>>
China-Australia economic, trade cooperation should be viewed from comprehensive, strategic perspective -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 16:39, June 18, 2024
PERTH, Australia, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday that the China-Australia economic and trade cooperation should be placed in the context of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and it is necessary to view it from a comprehensive and strategic perspective to better grasp the general trend.
Li made the remarks while attending the 7th China-Australia CEO Roundtable with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
