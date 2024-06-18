Home>>
Chinese premier stresses deepening reform, opening up
(Xinhua) 16:32, June 18, 2024
PERTH, Australia, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday that China is planning major measures for further comprehensively deepening reform and steadily expanding institutional opening up, and China's business environment will get better and better.
Li made the remarks while attending the 7th China-Australia CEO Roundtable with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
