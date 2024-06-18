Chinese premier says sound, stable China-Australia relations in common interests of two peoples

Xinhua) 16:30, June 18, 2024

PERTH, Australia, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Facts have proven that sound and stable China-Australia relations serve the common interests of the two peoples and meet the common expectations of regional countries, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday.

Li made the remarks when meeting with the Chinese community in Australia.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)