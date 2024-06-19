Chinese premier calls China, Australia a close community of shared interests

Xinhua) 09:28, June 19, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 7th China-Australia CEO Roundtable with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and delivers a speech in Perth, Australia, June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

PERTH, Australia, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday that China and Australia benefit from each other's development and are a close community of shared interests.

Li made the remarks while attending the 7th China-Australia CEO Roundtable with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Around 30 representatives of business councils and enterprises from the two countries attended the meeting.

After listening to the remarks of representatives from the industrial and commercial circles of both countries, Li said China-Australia relations are showing a positive momentum of steady improvement at present.

He said that looking back at the 52 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, it is clear that as long as both sides respect each other's national conditions and core interests, they would continuously strengthen the foundation of mutual trust.

As long as the two sides stick to frank dialogue, tolerance and mutual understanding, they can properly manage their differences, and as long as the two uphold the spirit of openness, cooperation and mutual achievement, they would achieve more mutually beneficial and win-win results, Li said.

He called on the two countries to draw wisdom and inspiration from such valuable experience, build a correct perception of each other, and stay committed to the general direction of friendly cooperation, so as to push forward the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership for steady and long-term progress.

China-Australia economic and trade cooperation should be placed in the context of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and it is necessary to view it from a comprehensive and strategic perspective to better grasp the general trend, Li said.

China and Australia, Li said, enjoy complementary economic strengths and are natural partners for cooperation.

He said that bilateral cooperation also enjoys broad prospects and is an important force for stabilizing industrial and supply chains and boosting economic growth.

Li also expressed the hope that entrepreneurs of the two countries will continue to deepen cooperation in traditional fields.

He urged them to expand their cooperation into new areas, such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, life sciences and other future industries, to make the pie of bilateral win-win cooperation even bigger, and contribute to promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia in a wide range of areas.

Li noted that China is planning major measures for further comprehensively deepening reform and steadily expanding institutional opening up, and China's business environment will get better and better.

Li expressed the hope that all entrepreneurs will seize the opportunity and work together to achieve more fruitful results in development and cooperation.

For his part, Albanese said in his speech that China is Australia's largest trading partner and China's development has brought new development opportunities for Australia.

At present, Australia-China relations are stabilizing and improving, and the business communities of the two countries are enthusiastic about cooperation, Albanese said, noting that Australia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in such areas as economy and trade, mineral resources, innovation, maintaining stability of the production and supply chains and addressing climate change, so as to push for more fruitful results in practical cooperation between the two countries.

Australia stands ready to work with China to actively look into the future, advance common interests, meet common challenges, achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and bring benefits to the two peoples, he said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pose for a group photo with participants before the 7th China-Australia CEO Roundtable in Perth, Australia, June 18, 2024. Li attended the 7th China-Australia CEO Roundtable with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and delivered a speech on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

