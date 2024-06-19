Chinese premier says sound, stable China-Australia relations in common interests of two peoples

Chinese Premier Li Qiang addresses a welcome banquet held by the Chinese community in Australia, in Perth, Australia, June 18, 2024. Li attended the welcome banquet together with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

PERTH, Australia, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Facts have proven that sound and stable China-Australia relations serve the common interests of the two peoples and meet the common expectations of regional countries, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday.

Li made the remarks while attending a welcome banquet by the Chinese community in Australia with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Australia and the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership, Li noted, saying bilateral relations have made remarkable progress over the past 10 years.

Li noted that, during his visit to Australia this time, he has had extensive contact with Australian leaders and people from all walks of life, and has felt that people from all societies in Australia share the common aspirations and sincere expectations for the sound development and maintenance of China-Australia relations.

The two sides agreed to stay committed to their comprehensive strategic partnership, act in the common interests of the two peoples, expand and deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and push forward the continuous development of China-Australia relations, said the Chinese premier.

Against the backdrop of sluggish global economic growth, China's economy has continued to rebound and improve, with its new growth drivers gaining momentum, he said.

China's economy is resilient, and enjoys great potential and vitality, Li said, adding that its basic trend of long-term improvement won't change.

China has the confidence and the ability to maintain sustained and sound economic development, he said.

A prosperous and more open China will bring more fresh opportunities for win-win cooperation between China and Australia and inject stronger impetus into the world economy.

Overseas Chinese in Australia, Li said, are important members of Australia's diverse society and have played a unique role in promoting economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Li said he hoped that they will continue to pay attention to and support the development of China-Australia relations, actively promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields and further contribute to stronger development of China-Australia relations.

