Wheelchair basketball at Paralympic Games: Canada vs. China

Xinhua) 11:04, August 30, 2024

Zhang Xuemei (C) of China passes the ball during the wheelchair basketball women's preliminary round Group A match between Canada and China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Members of team China celebrate after the wheelchair basketball women's preliminary round Group A match between Canada and China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chen Xuejing (R) of China vies with Elodie Tessier (C) of Canada during the wheelchair basketball women's preliminary round Group A match between Canada and China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Lyu Guidi (R) of China vies with Rosalie Lalonde (C) of Canada during the wheelchair basketball women's preliminary round Group A match between Canada and China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Members of team China celebrate after the wheelchair basketball women's preliminary round Group A match between Canada and China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chen Xuejing of China prepares to shoot for penalty during the wheelchair basketball women's preliminary round Group A match between Canada and China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Lin Suiling (R) of China passes the ball during the wheelchair basketball women's preliminary round Group A match between Canada and China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chen Xuejing (L) of China vies with Kady Dandeneau of Canada during the wheelchair basketball women's preliminary round Group A match between Canada and China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Zhang Tonglei (R) vies with Rosalie Lalonde of Canada during the wheelchair basketball women's preliminary round Group A match between Canada and China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Cindy Ouellet (2nd L) of Canada breaks through during the wheelchair basketball women's preliminary round Group A match between Canada and China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chen Xuejing (R) and Zhang Tonglei (L) of China vie with Rosalie Lalonde of Canada during the wheelchair basketball women's preliminary round Group A match between Canada and China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chen Xuejing of China prepares to shoot for penalty during the wheelchair basketball women's preliminary round Group A match between Canada and China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)