FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup: China vs. Japan

Xinhua) 14:59, August 29, 2024

Liu Xiaohan (2nd R) of China goes for a basket during the women's Pool C match between Japan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Li Yuqian (L) of China vies with Abe Yuna of Japan during the women's Pool C match between Japan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Jiaxin (R) of China vies with Sone Himeka of Japan during the women's Pool C match between Japan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Liu Xiaohan (L) of China vies with Abe Yuna of Japan during the women's Pool C match between Japan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Jiaxin (R) of China vies with Sone Himeka of Japan during the women's Pool C match between Japan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Players (C) of Japan celebrate during the women's Pool C match between Japan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

