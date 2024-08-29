FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup: China vs. Japan
Liu Xiaohan (2nd R) of China goes for a basket during the women's Pool C match between Japan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Li Yuqian (L) of China vies with Abe Yuna of Japan during the women's Pool C match between Japan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Jiaxin (R) of China vies with Sone Himeka of Japan during the women's Pool C match between Japan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Liu Xiaohan (L) of China vies with Abe Yuna of Japan during the women's Pool C match between Japan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Jiaxin (R) of China vies with Sone Himeka of Japan during the women's Pool C match between Japan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Players (C) of Japan celebrate during the women's Pool C match between Japan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
