Languages

Archive

Home>>

Mother shoots perfect three-pointer while cradling baby

(People's Daily App) 16:34, September 02, 2024

A mother stunned netizens on Wednesday by shooting a perfect three-pointer while playing basketball one-handed, with her other arm cradling her baby in Guangdong Province.

(Video source: Douyin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories