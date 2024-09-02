Home>>
Mother shoots perfect three-pointer while cradling baby
(People's Daily App) 16:34, September 02, 2024
A mother stunned netizens on Wednesday by shooting a perfect three-pointer while playing basketball one-handed, with her other arm cradling her baby in Guangdong Province.
(Video source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Olympics | 3X3 basketball roundup: China's last shot in overtime beats France
- Wheelchair basketball at Paralympic Games: Canada vs. China
- FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup: Kyrgyzstan vs. China
- Uganda hosts FIBA 3x3 World Cup U23 qualifying tournament
- China secures historic bronze at FIBA 3x3 basketball U18 World Cup
- FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup: China vs. Japan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.