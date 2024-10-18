Highlights of 2024-2025 season of CBA league

Xinhua) 13:31, October 18, 2024

Barry Brown (R) of Zhejiang Lions shoots during a match between Zhejiang Lions and Shandong Heroes at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Nathan Knight (C) of Zhejiang Lions goes for a basket during a match between Zhejiang Lions and Shandong Heroes at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lindell Wigginton (L) of Shandong Heroes goes for a basket during a match between Zhejiang Lions and Shandong Heroes at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Sun Minghui (L) of Zhejiang Lions goes for a basket during a match between Zhejiang Lions and Shandong Heroes at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Marquese Chriss (R) of Shandong Heroes shoots during a match between Zhejiang Lions and Shandong Heroes at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Nathan Knight (R) of Zhejiang Lions shoots during a match between Zhejiang Lions and Shandong Heroes at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Marquese Chriss (L) of Shandong Heroes goes for a basket during a match between Zhejiang Lions and Shandong Heroes at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Marcus Georges-Hunt (R) of Sichuan Blue Whales goes to the basket during a match between Beijing Ducks and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, China, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Eugene German (R) of Beijing Ducks controls the ball during a match between Beijing Ducks and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, China, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Richard Solomon (R) of Beijing Ducks vies for the ball during a match between Beijing Ducks and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, China, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Eugene German (R) of Beijing Ducks celebrates scoring during a match between Beijing Ducks and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, China, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Edmond Sumner (L) of Sichuan Blue Whales drives the ball during a match between Beijing Ducks and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, China, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

