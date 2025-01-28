China-based Asinde named on Ugandan team for FIBA Women's Afrobasket qualifiers

Xinhua) 10:18, January 28, 2025

KAMPALA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China-based Janes Asinde has been called up for Uganda's basketball women's national team for the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket Zone 5 qualifiers.

Asinde, who joined China's Henan Phoenix last October, will be part of the Gazelles when the qualifiers take place in Giza, Egypt on February 3-8, vying for a sole berth to the continental showpiece alongside Egypt, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania and Burundi.

The national team's new coach Nicholas Natuhereza told Xinhua on Monday that Asinde is a very important player because of her vast experience. "It is always good to have top and experienced players like Asinde on a team," he said.

The 2025 Women's AfroBasket, the 29th edition of the tournament, will be held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire with top four teams booking a ticket for the qualifiers of the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

