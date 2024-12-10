Inductees for 2024 China Basketball Hall of Fame unveiled

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Basketball Association revealed the inductees for the 2024 Chinese Basketball Hall of Fame here on Monday.

The outstanding male athletes honored this year are Li Hanting and Gong Xiaobin. The outstanding female athletes include Yang Jie and Miao Lijie. The award for outstanding coach goes to Ma Qingsheng, while the outstanding referee title is awarded to Guo Yupei. Recognized as pioneers of Chinese basketball are Li Zhenzhong, Wu Chengzhang, and Huang Lie.

To date, the Hall of Fame has celebrated 42 individual inductees and 3 teams.

Chinese Basketball Association president Guo Zhenming said, "the Hall of Fame is like a golden thread that strings these pearls together, presenting a valuable necklace to our future generations. It serves to inspire our youth and becomes a source of strength for them."

The 2024 China Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to be held in March of next year.

