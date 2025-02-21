China defeats Japan to secure spot in FIBA Men's Asia Cup

Xinhua) 10:53, February 21, 2025

Zhu Junlong (R) of China goes for a lay-up during the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers Group C match between China and Japan in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

SHENZHEN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese men's basketball team won 100-58 over Japan in a Group C game of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers on Thursday evening, securing its place in the Asia Cup.

Japan, who had already qualified for the tournament after winning four qualifying matches, had previously beat China 76-73 in February 2024.

China dominated the game from early on, with Zhu Junlong opening the scoring with a layup. While Zhao Rui and Xu Jie added consecutive baskets, giving China an 8-0 lead. Forward Zeng Fanbo hit a three-pointer to help China extend its lead in the second quarter to double digits.

Japan struggled to score against China's tough defense, only breaking its scoring drought halfway through the third quarter. China scored 31 points in the last quarter to seal its fourth victory with 100-58.

Hu Jinqiu of China and Ryusei Sasaki of Japan both finished with a game-high 17 points, while Zhao contributed 16 points for the host.

"Both teams gave the fans an exciting game," said China's head coach Guo Shiqiang. "Our focus, defensive strategy and fast breaks were on point."

Earlier on Thursday, Mongolia claimed its first qualifying win in Group C, defeating Guam 74-63.

According to the schedule, China will face Guam on Sunday in the second game of the third window, while Japan will take on Mongolia. The 2025 FIBA Asia Cup will take place from August 5 to 17 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Zhou Qi (R) of China goes for a lay-up during the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers Group C match between China and Japan in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Xu Jie (L) and Zhao Rui of China celebrate during the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers Group C match between China and Japan in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Zhao Rui (L) of China controls the ball during the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers Group C match between China and Japan in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

