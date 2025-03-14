Chinese 'kid bros' make history at international street-dance competition

People's Daily Online) 09:36, March 14, 2025

Two young Chinese street dancers, 10-year-old Song Haoming and 14-year-old Fu Junxi, have taken the global street dance scene by storm with an innovative performance integrating Chinese Kung Fu.

Competing in the Hip-Hop adult category at the Juste Debout 2025 World Finals in Paris on March 3, 2025, the team defeated two top international pairs, making it to the semifinals—achieving the best result ever for a Chinese team in the event.

During their performance at the competition, the young pair captivated the audience by seamlessly incorporating elements of traditional Chinese martial arts into their routines. Their performance featured moves inspired by classic Chinese martial arts styles including Drunken Fist and Tai Chi, igniting cheers from the crowd.

Their incredible performance quickly earned them the affectionate nickname "China's top street dance kid bros" among netizens. "Kid bro," or "xiaohaige" in Chinese, is an internet buzzword referring to children who show talent beyond their age.

The martial arts-inspired street dance movements, according to Fu's mother, Ms. Jia, were entirely choreographed by the two boys themselves.

Song and Fu first teamed up at the China regional competition in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 15, 2025, where they outperformed top adult competitors to claim the Hip-Hop category championship. Their victory secured their spot as China's representatives at the event's world finals in Paris.

Following their remarkable performance at the world finals, Juste Debout praised the duo on its official social media account, noting, "They came as the underdogs and left as the crowd's favorites! At just 10 and 14 years old, Song Haoming and Fu Junxi from China fought like warriors on the Juste Debout stage—fearless, relentless, unstoppable."

The China Hip-Hop Union Committee (CHUC) under the China Dancers Association also celebrated the boys' historic achievement, declaring, "CHUC's national youth street dance team members have made history with China's best result ever! The young talents set the stage on fire!"

Two young Chinese street dancers, Fu Junxi and Song Haoming, win the China regional championship of the Juste Debout 2025. (Photo/Official website of Juste Debout)

Pan Limin, leader of the CHUC's national youth street dance team, also expressed excitement over the duo's success. "The entire street dance community was watching the live broadcast that night. Everyone was thrilled."

Netizens were equally impressed, flooding social media with praise. Comments like "Thumbs-up for the kid bros!" and "Their performance got me fired up!" dominated discussions, as viewers marveled at the duo's confidence and skill.

