Security guard waltzes kindergartner to her mom

(People's Daily App) 15:35, March 12, 2025

Life is full of heartwarming moments: Watch as a security guard at a school in Linyi, Shandong Province, gently lifts a kindergartner into his arms and waltzes her over to her waiting mom, turning a simple pickup into something memorable.

