Home>>
Security guard waltzes kindergartner to her mom
(People's Daily App) 15:35, March 12, 2025
Life is full of heartwarming moments: Watch as a security guard at a school in Linyi, Shandong Province, gently lifts a kindergartner into his arms and waltzes her over to her waiting mom, turning a simple pickup into something memorable.
(Produced by Chen Shuang and Lou Qingqing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
- Using AI to explore hidden gems of S China's Guangxi
- County in SW China's Guizhou leverages intangible cultural heritages to boost tourism
- Tea tourism gains traction in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, S China's Guangxi
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.