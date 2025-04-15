Museum of Jiangkou Battlefield under construction in Sichuan

April 15, 2025

Aerial view of the construction site of the Museum of Jiangkou Battlefield in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 14, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Construction of the museum is underway and expected to open to visitors this year. It is the only museum in China with the theme of gold and silverware.

Cultural relics that sank to the bottom of the Minjiang River nearly 400 years ago in the Pengshan district of Meishan, Sichuan Province, will be displayed in the museum. They provide proof that the river is where Zhang Xianzhong fought against a local general in 1646 and left countless treasures in his sunken boats.

Zhang (1606-46) was a leader of a farmers' uprising in the late Ming dynasty (1368-1644). A native of Shaanxi province, he captured Chengdu, Sichuan, and declared himself emperor in 1644. Two years later, Zhang deserted the city, planning to move to neighboring Hubei Province.

