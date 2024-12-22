Home>>
A No.8 Jersey Personalized for Xi Jinping
(People's Daily Online) 09:25, December 22, 2024
In Nov. 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping received a jersey as a gift from rugby star Ma'a Nonu in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand.
It is a black rugby jersey with the name "XI JINPING" and the number "8" printed on the back.
As a passionate "sports fan," Xi has received many state gifts related to sports. In various diplomatic settings, Xi has more than once used sports to bring China closer to the world, making it a hallmark of "Xi-style diplomacy."
