Home>>
Special Gifts from Xi Jinping
(People's Daily Online) 09:17, December 22, 2024
On Nov. 11, 2014, the 22nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting took place by Yanqi Lake in Beijing, the capital of China. To welcome leaders at the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping chose a Chinese cloisonne vase, named "Sihaishengping," meaning "peace in the world," as a state gift.
Xi remarked that cloisonne not only represents the time-honored history and modern civilization of the Chinese nation, but also stands as a symbol of exchanges and mutual-learning between different civilizations and cultures in pursuit of common progress.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text: Chinese President Xi Jinping's address at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR
- Stories of China's major-country diplomacy: President Xi is not only a leader of a great nation but also a friend who values loyalty and relationships
- Xi inspects PLA garrison in Macao
- Xi stresses adherence to "one country, two systems" as Macao SAR celebrates silver jubilee
- Xi's bond with Macao
- Xi leaves Macao after anniversary celebrations, inspection tour
- Xi meets new officials of Macao SAR's executive, legislative, judicial organs
- Xi stresses adherence to "one country, two systems" as Macao SAR celebrates silver jubilee
- Xi expresses confidence in Macao's new chief executive
- Macao will surely create new glories: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.