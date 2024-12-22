Special Gifts from Xi Jinping

People's Daily Online) 09:17, December 22, 2024

On Nov. 11, 2014, the 22nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting took place by Yanqi Lake in Beijing, the capital of China. To welcome leaders at the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping chose a Chinese cloisonne vase, named "Sihaishengping," meaning "peace in the world," as a state gift.

Xi remarked that cloisonne not only represents the time-honored history and modern civilization of the Chinese nation, but also stands as a symbol of exchanges and mutual-learning between different civilizations and cultures in pursuit of common progress.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)