Spanish musicians' cross-cultural musical journey

As co-founders of Seda & Bambu (Silk & Bamboo) and Todos los Tonos y Ayres (All the Tones and Airs), Spanish musicians Abigail Horro and Ruben Garcia Benito shared their musical journey with People's Daily Online. For years, they have dedicated themselves to blending Chinese and Spanish musical traditions, creating a unique, cross-cultural language that bridges Eastern and Western sounds.

Horro explained that Seda & Bambu brings together traditional Chinese music with European instruments like the harp, allowing for fresh interpretations of classic pieces. "We experiment with combining Chinese melodies and Spanish harmonies, and the response has been incredible," she said. Horro, who performs with traditional Chinese instruments such as the guzheng, konghou, and liuqin, shared that her journey into Chinese music began with a scene in Zhang Yimou's film "Hero". "The music in that scene captivated me, and I knew I had to go beyond just listening—I needed to study and play it."

Abigail Horro and Ruben Garcia Benito (Photo/Patrick Shead-Simmonds)

Their second project, Todos los Tonos y Ayres, focuses on rediscovering historical links between Chinese and European music, particularly the work of Spanish Jesuit Diego de Pantoja (1571-1618), the first European to teach music in China's Forbidden City. "In our project 'The Emperor's Harpsichord', we recreated 17th and 18th-century music that reflects early cultural exchanges," Benito explained. Their latest work, "Daughter of Silk", recounts the story of a European woman who travelled to China in the 14th century, highlighting forgotten cultural interactions between the two worlds. "Exploring these lesser-known figures and bringing their stories to life through music is what drives us," said Benito.

One of their more philosophical projects, "The Moon's Silence", combines music, poetry, and visual art to delve into the shared cosmological ideas of ancient Chinese and European thinkers. Horro and Benito weave together classical Chinese texts, Western poetry, and period music to create an immersive, reflective experience. For Horro, this journey feels entirely natural: "China has become as much a part of me as my own roots. It's deeply fulfilling to bring together my birth culture with the culture I've come to love." Benito emphasized that their projects strive to connect past and present, as well as East and West, allowing audiences to experience history and memory through music.

Their performances have taken them around the world, and in China, they have shared the stage with renowned Chinese artists such as Kun Qu singer Chen Rui and virtuoso Fang Jinlong. "Performing with these talented musicians allowed us to blend traditional Chinese opera with Spanish music from the 17th century, creating an unforgettable fusion," said Benito. "Music is a powerful way to connect cultures," Horro added. "By sharing music from our respective cultures, we can communicate more directly and deeply than with words alone. It's a universal phenomenon that brings people together."

