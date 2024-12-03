Centuries-old ginkgo tree drapes itself in golden splendor in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:50, December 03, 2024

Under the warm early winter sun, a 300-year-old ginkgo tree, located in the historic Fengxiang Academy in Eryuan, Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has entered its prime viewing season.

Against the blue sky, the ginkgo leaves shimmer with a golden glow. As a gentle breeze passes through, the branches sway and the golden leaves drift gracefully to the ground, carpeting the courtyard of Fengxiang Academy. This breathtaking scene has attracted numerous visitors eager to capture and admire the beauty.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)