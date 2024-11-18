A stunning autumn tapestry in central China's Hunan

People's Daily Online) 14:28, November 18, 2024

This photo shows swans at Dongting Lake. (Photo/Wang Genliang)

In Yueyang county, central China's Hunan Province, autumn paints a vibrant and captivating picture.

The golden fields showcase nature's masterpiece, the joy of harvest, and a tranquil beauty matured over time.

As the autumn breeze sweeps through Zhangguying Village, ancient eaves and weathered walls radiate a serene, rich charm in the sunlight. Golden ginkgo leaves dance on layered green tiles, adding a gentle poetic touch to the village's history.

Dayun Mountain is often wrapped in mist during autumn. At dawn, clouds rise from the valleys like white ribbons, draping the mountains in a scene reminiscent of a fairyland.

At East Dongting Lake, autumn unveils a unique charm. The lake mirrors the vast sky, while flocks of migratory birds soar and rest above, bringing vibrancy to the water.

In the autumn of Yueyang county, whether it's an ancient village, majestic mountain forests, or the expansive lake, you can feel the essence of the season, immersing yourself in its beauty and lingering in admiration.

This photo captures the sunset over Dongting Lake. (Photo/Tang Xiaohua)

This photo displays the majestic Dayun Mountain. (Photo/Li Binbin)

This photo illustrates the harvest season as crops are spread out to dry. (Photo/Li Binbin)

This photo shows the bountiful late-season rice harvest at the Xidong Agricultural Machinery Cooperative in Yueyang county. (Photo/Xu Weijun)

This photo displays the ancient architectural complex of Zhangguying Village in Yueyang county. (Photo/Yang Maolin)

This photo provides an aerial view of Zhangguying Village. (Photo/Xu Weijun)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)