Autumn scenery in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 09:56, November 23, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows the scenery at the Xingqing Palace Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists enjoy leisure time at the Hanyangling Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A tourist poses for a photo at the Hanyangling Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A drone photo shows tourists riding on the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 10, 2024 (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A tourist in traditional Chinese costumes poses for photos at the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 9, 2024 (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the scenery at the Xi'an Expo Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists enjoy themselves at the Xi'an Expo Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A tourist in traditional Chinese costumes poses for photos at the Yannan Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows an ancient ginkgo tree in a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2024 shows people visiting the Yannan Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 10, 2024 shows the Small Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists take photos at a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

