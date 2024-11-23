Autumn scenery in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows the scenery at the Xingqing Palace Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
Tourists enjoy leisure time at the Hanyangling Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
A tourist poses for a photo at the Hanyangling Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
A drone photo shows tourists riding on the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 10, 2024 (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
A tourist in traditional Chinese costumes poses for photos at the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 9, 2024 (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the scenery at the Xi'an Expo Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
Tourists enjoy themselves at the Xi'an Expo Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
A tourist in traditional Chinese costumes poses for photos at the Yannan Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows an ancient ginkgo tree in a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2024 shows people visiting the Yannan Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 10, 2024 shows the Small Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
Tourists take photos at a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
