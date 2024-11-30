Xi stresses adapting Marxism to Chinese context, needs of the times

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater efforts to adapt Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on the project of studying and developing Marxist theory in the new era.

A conference on the project was held in Beijing on Friday. Xi's instruction was conveyed at the meeting.

The project, launched 20 years ago, has played an important role in promoting the Party's innovative theories and consolidating the guiding role of Marxism in the ideological domain.

Xi urged increased efforts in theoretical research and public communication to help the public better understand the Party's innovative theories.

He also highlighted the importance of integrating the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and fine traditional culture.

It is essential to accelerate the development of an independent knowledge system for Chinese philosophy and social sciences, and cultivate a pool of high-caliber theoretical talent, Xi added.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference.

Cai, who is also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, called for more efforts to study Marxism's basic tenets, address issues regarding China's unique realities and explore the richness of fine traditional Chinese culture and its modern values, so as to invigorate theoretical innovation.

