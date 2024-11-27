Xi urges ceasefire, implementation of UNSC resolutions on Palestinian question

Xinhua) 10:28, November 27, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the pressing task for the Palestinian question is to comprehensively and effectively implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to end the war as soon as possible.

The fundamental way out is to implement the two-state solution and promote the political settlement of the Palestinian question, Xi said in his congratulatory message to a UN meeting held on Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

