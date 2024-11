We Are China

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 08:23, November 27, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Tuesday.

Wang Lutong was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, replacing Lu Kang.

Fang Qiu was appointed ambassador to the Hellenic Republic, replacing Xiao Junzheng.

Ma Shengkun was appointed ambassador to Ukraine, replacing Fan Xianrong.

Zhao Xiyuan was appointed ambassador to Ireland, replacing He Xiangdong.

Lin Ji was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Suriname, replacing Han Jing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)