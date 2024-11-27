Xi meets Samoan PM, says China prioritizes empowering Pacific Island countries to tackle climate change

Xinhua) 08:01, November 27, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, who is on an official visit to China, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa in Beijing on Tuesday, saying China is willing to make empowering Pacific Island countries to tackle climate change a priority in its cooperation with these countries.

China will work with Pacific Island countries to promote the full and effective implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, honor the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, uphold fairness, justice and the common interests of the Global South, and build a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi told Mata'afa.

Noting that Samoa was among the first Pacific Island countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China nearly five decades ago, Xi said the two countries have maintained traditional friendship, mutual respect, equal treatment and win-win cooperation.

He said China supports Samoa in safeguarding its sovereignty and independence, and exploring a development path suited to its national conditions.

China will continue to provide assistance to Samoa in its economic and social development, and tap the potential of economy, trade, investment, agriculture and fisheries to achieve common development, Xi said.

Xi stressed that China does not attach political strings to its assistance to the Pacific Island countries, and China's policy toward Pacific Island countries is open and inclusive, without targeting any third party or engaging in geopolitical competition or spheres of influence.

Mata'afa said Samoa hopes to learn from China's experience in achieving modernization, especially in poverty reduction and green development.

Thanking China for its long-time valuable assistance to Samoa, Mata'afa said Samoa firmly adheres to the one-China principle and supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi.

Samoa regards China as an important strategic partner and looks forward to taking the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year to further advance bilateral relations, Mata'afa said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, who is on an official visit to China, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

