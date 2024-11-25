President's trip sends message of goodwill

08:32, November 25, 2024 By Cao Desheng ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech under the title "Shouldering Responsibility to Our Times And Jointly Promoting Asia-Pacific Development" at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the Lima Convention Center in Lima, Peru, Nov 16, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Traveling more than 40,000 kilometers, President Xi Jinping has leveraged his 11-day Latin American tour, which concluded on Saturday, to once again send out a message of "friendship, unity and cooperation" in order to build a community with a shared future for mankind, according to a senior diplomat.

The trip took Xi to Peru and Brazil, where he attended the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Peru's capital, Lima, and the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and made state visits to both countries.

From Lima to Rio, Xi sent a clear message of firmly upholding multilateralism at the crossroads of human history, illuminated the "Latin American moment" of global governance with Chinese wisdom, and demonstrated China's image as a responsible major country with fairness, justice, courage, openness and inclusiveness, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said to Chinese media upon the conclusion of Xi's diplomatic tour.

During an intensive series of diplomatic engagements, Xi attended nearly 40 bilateral and multilateral events, during which China signed more than 60 cooperation documents, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech entitled "Working Together for a Fair and Equitable Global Governance System" at the Session II of the 19th G20 Summit on Reform of the Institutions of Global Governance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov 18, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

The trip has contributed to promoting strategic communication, deepening practical cooperation and bolstering the healthy development of major-country relations, while also leading the Global South in unity and self-strengthening for shared development, Wang added.

The key highlight of Xi's visit to Peru was the joint participation of the Chinese president and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra via video link in the opening ceremony of Chancay Port, which is the first smart and green deep-water port in South America. The landmark Belt and Road project has enabled the phrase "from Chancay to Shanghai" to become a reality, promising significant benefits for Peru and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Boluarte excitedly described the opening of Chancay Port as a historic moment of pride for all Peruvian people, saying that the magnificent project will significantly promote Latin American integration and usher in a new chapter of economic development for Peru, according to Wang.

In Brazil, Xi reiterated the importance of development in global governance, calling for building a just world of shared growth.

Representatives of overseas Chinese, Chinese institutions and students wave the national flags of China and Brazil on the roadside, congratulating Chinese President Xi Jinping on the complete success of his visit, while Xi's motorcade is on its way to the airport in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov 21, 2024. Xi left Brasilia on Thursday after attending the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit and paying a state visit to Brazil. (Photo/Xinhua)

At the 11th G20 Summit in 2016 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China placed development at the center of the G20's macroeconomic policy coordination for the first time, and the Rio summit this year decided to establish a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. As Xi noted at the Rio summit, from Hangzhou to Rio, G20 leaders have been working toward one and the same goal — to build a just world of common development.

Wang said that Xi's proposals for global governance at the Rio summit responded to the strong aspirations of the Global South for equality and reform, made clear the correct direction for improving global governance, and provided reassurance to a world amid uncertainty.

During Xi's stay in Peru and Brazil, leaders of various countries expressed their sincere admiration for Xi's experience in governance and his demeanor as a great leader, Wang said, adding that Chilean President Gabriel Boric carried with him a Spanish edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China (Volume IV), and personally asked Xi to sign it as a keepsake.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva commended Xi, saying that the Chinese president works for the well-being of the people, upholds social fairness and justice, and advocates peace rather than war, cooperation rather than confrontation, and creation rather than destruction, which has set an example for the world, according to Wang.

Wang also cited Peruvian President Boluarte's comment about Xi during a media interview, in which she said that Xi has demonstrated how a country can get out of extreme poverty and become a strong nation. "From China, we have learned that nothing is impossible," Wang quoted her as saying.

During his trip, Xi also elaborated on China's important measures to promote high-quality development and high-level opening-up through talks and meetings, public addresses, written speeches and signed articles, Wang said.

The foreign minister added that Xi welcomed all parties to grow together with the Chinese economy and work together for the modernization of all countries featuring peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)