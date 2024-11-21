Highlights of Xi's remarks during meeting with Brazilian President Lula

Xinhua) 09:51, November 21, 2024

BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The following are some of the highlights of Xi's remarks.

-- In recent years, under the joint strategic guidance of two heads of state, the two countries are increasingly becoming reliable friends with a shared future and positive forces for peace.

-- The China-Brazil relationship is at its best in history, which has not only improved the well-being of the people of the two countries, but also defended the common interests of developing countries, enhanced the strength and voice of the Global South, and made outstanding contributions to world peace and stability.

-- China is ready to work with Brazil to continually enrich China-Brazil relations in the new era, be "golden partners" who help each other succeed, and keep working toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind and creating a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

-- The two countries should practice genuine multilateralism, make fair remarks and take fair actions, so as to make global governance more just and equitable.

-- China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Brazil at the United Nations, BRICS and other multilateral mechanisms, support Brazil's presidency of BRICS next year, promote high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, and make BRICS voice louder on upholding multilateralism and improving global governance.

-- As major developing countries, China and Brazil should take the lead in conducting consultations, promoting global solidarity, jointly addressing global challenges concerning the future of mankind, and strengthening cooperation in such fields as green transformation, sustainable development, climate change, and artificial intelligence governance.

-- China stands ready to work with Brazil to ensure the success of the China-CELAC Forum, better synergize the BRI with the development strengths and needs of the LAC region, and strive for more achievements in building a China-LAC community with a shared future.

