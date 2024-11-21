Home>>
Xi says China ready to work with Brazil as "golden partners" for each other's success
(Xinhua) 08:37, November 21, 2024
BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Brazil as "golden partners" who help each other succeed, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
In a meeting with Lula, Xi also said China is ready to work with Brazil to continually enrich China-Brazil relations in the new era, and keep working toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity and creating a more just world and a more sustainable planet.
