Xi holds talks with Brazilian President Lula da Silva
(Xinhua) 21:47, November 20, 2024
BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Xi flew in earlier Tuesday for a state visit to Brazil after attending the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
