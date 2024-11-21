Home>>
Xi says China, Brazil find right way for major developing countries to get along
(Xinhua) 08:33, November 21, 2024
BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China and Brazil have found a right way for major developing countries to get along with each other, one that is based on mutual respect, mutual benefit and amity.
In a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Xi said the two countries are two major developing countries in their respective hemispheres, adding that in the past 50 years, they enjoyed a relationship that transcends mountains and seas.
