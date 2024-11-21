China, Brazil decide to elevate ties in Xi, Lula meeting

BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Brazil decided on Wednesday to elevate their ties to the community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

The decision was made during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Xi is paying a state visit to the country after he attended the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

China and Brazil are two major developing countries in their respective hemispheres, he said, noting that in the past 50 years, they enjoyed a relationship that transcends mountains and seas, and found a right way for major developing countries to get along with each other, one that is based on mutual respect, mutual benefit and amity.

Brazil, Xi said, is the first country to establish a strategic partnership with China, and the first Latin American country to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

In recent years, under the joint strategic guidance of two heads of state, the two countries are increasingly becoming reliable friends with a shared future and positive forces for peace, he said.

The China-Brazil relationship is at its best in history, which has not only improved the well-being of the people of the two countries, but also defended the common interests of developing countries, enhanced the strength and voice of the Global South, and made outstanding contributions to world peace and stability, Xi added.

Xi noted that China and Brazil have also decided to establish synergies between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Brazil's development strategies.

He hailed the decision to elevate ties and to align the two nations' development strategies as another historic moment in the development of bilateral ties, which demonstrates the global, strategic and long-term nature of China-Brazil relations, meets the expectations of both peoples, gives impetus and support to the modernization of the two countries, and demonstrates their resolve to jointly defend international fairness and justice and promote common development of the world.

China, Xi said, is ready to work with Brazil to continually enrich China-Brazil relations in the new era, be "golden partners" who help each other succeed, and keep working toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind and creating a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

Together, China and Brazil will make even greater contribution to the peace and progress of humanity, he added.

For the future development of bilateral ties, Xi called on the two sides to firmly support each other on issues concerning core interests such as sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, be strategic partners of mutual trust and set a good example of solidarity, cooperation, mutual benefit and common development for countries in the Global South.

Xi also urged the two countries to strengthen people-to-people exchanges in culture, education and youth to consolidate popular support for the China-Brazil community with a shared future.

He said the two countries should deepen synergies of development strategies, urging them to seize the historic opportunity of synergizing the BRI with Brazil's development strategies, deepen cooperation in such key areas as economy and trade, infrastructure, finance, science and technology, and environmental protection, and strengthen cooperation in such fields as space, agricultural science and technology, and clean energy.

China prioritizes poverty alleviation in national governance, supports Brazil's Fome Zero (Zero Hunger) program, and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Brazil on poverty reduction so that the two peoples can live a better life.

Xi urged China and Brazil to demonstrate their distinctive strength in safeguarding world peace and justice. The two countries should practice genuine multilateralism, make fair remarks and take fair actions, so as to make global governance more just and equitable, he said.

Noting that China highly values Brazil's international status and influence and supports Brazil in playing a greater role on the international stage, Xi said China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Brazil at the United Nations, BRICS and other multilateral mechanisms, support Brazil's presidency of BRICS next year, promote high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, and make BRICS voice louder on upholding multilateralism and improving global governance.

Xi also called on the two countries to make distinctive contribution to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

As major developing countries, China and Brazil should take the lead in conducting consultations, promoting global solidarity, jointly addressing global challenges concerning the future of mankind, and strengthening cooperation in such fields as green transformation, sustainable development, climate change, artificial intelligence governance, he said.

China is willing to support Brazil in hosting the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, he said.

He recalled that 10 years ago he joined leaders of Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) leaders in announcing the establishment of the China-CELAC Forum, which ushered China-LAC relations into a new era featuring equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and benefits for the people.

Xi said China stands ready to work with Brazil to ensure the success of the China-CELAC Forum, better synergize the BRI with the development strengths and needs of the LAC region, and strive for more achievements in building a China-LAC community with a shared future.

For his part, Lula said Brazil and China are good friends that respect and depend on each other, adding that China is Brazil's most important strategic partner, and the Chinese people are the most trustworthy friends of the Brazilian people.

In the past 50 years, Brazil-China cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results, Lula noted, saying that Brazil looks forward to taking Xi's visit as a new starting point for more tangible results in bilateral relations. Brazil also expects to work with China to build a China-Brazil community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet, Lula added.

Brazil is vigorously promoting development strategies such as New Growth Acceleration Program, new industrial policy and the Routes for South American Integration initiative, which are highly compatible with the China-proposed BRI, Lula said.

Enhanced synergy of development strategies between Brazil and China will greatly contribute to Brazil's reindustrialization, promote the integration of South America, and set an example of solidarity, cooperation and mutual benefit among developing countries, he said.

The working groups of the two sides should step up discussions and promote cooperation in key areas such as infrastructure, finance, industrial chains, science and technology, and ecological conservation, Lula said, adding that more Chinese enterprises are welcomed to invest and conduct cooperation in Brazil.

Brazil expects to improve its level of connectivity and logistics with China, and promote the common development and prosperity for Brazil, Latin America and China, Lula said.

Brazil, Lula said, opposes the "new Cold War," and advocates the building of a multi-polar world and a global partnership based on equality and mutual respect, adding that he appreciates China's strong support for Brazil's G20 presidency.

He said Brazil will continue to deepen communication and cooperation with China within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, BRICS and G20, and enhance the voice and influence of the Global South in global governance.

The Brazilian side is also ready to maintain close multilateral coordination with China and make positive contributions to the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis and other hotspot issues.

Following their meeting, the two presidents jointly met the press.

Xi noted that it is his second visit to this land full of love and hope after five years, saying that on the eve of his departure, he received many letters from Brazilian friends from all walks of life, which brimmed with Brazilian people's appreciation of the friendship between China and Brazil and their expectations for deepening the friendship between the two countries. Xi added that he was deeply moved.

The Chinese leader said his talks with Lula were cordial, friendly and fruitful.

Xi also said that the world today is not peaceful, and there are still many regions plagued by wars and turbulence.

Mankind belongs to an indivisible security community, and only by pursuing a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security can a path to universal security be found, Xi said, noting that China and Brazil have jointly issued a "six-point consensus" on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and launched a "Friends of Peace" group with relevant countries of the Global South on the Ukraine crisis.

He called for gathering more voices committed to peace to pave the way for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis. Xi also expressed concerns about the continued spread of the conflict in Gaza, and called for a ceasefire and an end to the war at an early date, the implementation of the two-state solution and unremitting efforts for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question.

Both China and Brazil share the tradition and sense of responsibility of upholding justice and morality, Xi said. China is ready to work with Brazil to enrich the China-Brazil community with a shared future, firmly defend genuine multilateralism, and jointly sound a strong message in the new era of development rather than poverty, cooperation rather than confrontation and justice rather than hegemony, so as to jointly build a better world, he added.

Lula said although the two countries are far apart, they share similar values, extensive common interests and deep and solid friendship, and their cooperation bears strategic significance and global influence.

China is Brazil's most important trade and investment partner, and Chinese enterprises in Brazil have strongly promoted Brazil's economic and social development, he noted.

Brazil and China have highly consistent positions on major issues such as international development and security, he said, adding that the two countries will further strengthen communication and coordination within the United Nations, G20, BRICS and other multilateral mechanisms, jointly advocate the reform of the global governance system, build a more just, democratic, equitable and sustainable international system, and promote peaceful and diplomatic solutions to hotspot issues.

