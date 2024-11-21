Xi urges China, Brazil to safeguard common interests of Global South countries

Xinhua) 08:41, November 21, 2024

BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged China and Brazil, two major developing countries in their respective hemispheres, to take the initiative to shoulder the historic responsibility of championing the effort to safeguard the common interests of countries in the Global South and make the international order more just and equitable.

Xi made the remarks when he and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva jointly met the press after their talks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)