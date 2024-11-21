Home>>
Xi urges China, Brazil to safeguard common interests of Global South countries
(Xinhua) 08:41, November 21, 2024
BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged China and Brazil, two major developing countries in their respective hemispheres, to take the initiative to shoulder the historic responsibility of championing the effort to safeguard the common interests of countries in the Global South and make the international order more just and equitable.
Xi made the remarks when he and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva jointly met the press after their talks.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China, Brazil find right way for major developing countries to get along
- China, Brazil decide to elevate ties in Xi, Lula meeting
- Xi calls for stronger China-EU ties to address challenges, more dialogues on disputes
- Xi holds talks with Brazilian President Lula da Silva
- Xi calls for stronger China-EU ties to address challenges, more dialogues on disputes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.