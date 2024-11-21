Xi says China-Brazil ties at their best in history

Xinhua) 08:35, November 21, 2024

BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China-Brazil relations are at their best in history.

In a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Xi also said that the two countries are increasingly becoming reliable friends with a shared future and positive forces for peace.

