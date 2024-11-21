Home>>
Xi says China-Brazil ties at their best in history
(Xinhua) 08:35, November 21, 2024
BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China-Brazil relations are at their best in history.
In a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Xi also said that the two countries are increasingly becoming reliable friends with a shared future and positive forces for peace.
