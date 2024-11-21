Home>>
Xi leaves Brasilia after G20 summit, state visit to Brazil
(Xinhua) 20:18, November 21, 2024
BRASILIA, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping left Brasilia on Thursday after attending the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit and paying a state visit to Brazil.
Brazilian senior officials bid farewell to Xi at the airport.
On the way to the airport, representatives of overseas Chinese, Chinese institutions and students waved the national flags of China and Brazil on both sides of the road, congratulating Xi on the complete success of the visit.
