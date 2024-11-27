Xi meets Lee Hsien Loong, calling for boosting China-Singapore cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Senior Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Senior Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong here on Tuesday, calling for further synergizing development strategies and boosting bilateral cooperation.

Commending the remarkable achievements Singapore made during Lee's tenure as prime minister, Xi spoke highly of Lee's long-time support for China-Singapore cooperation. The two sides established an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership last year, setting a strategic course for the development of bilateral ties, Xi said.

Noting that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, Xi called on the two countries to strengthen high-level exchanges, further synergize development strategies, and deepen cooperation in various fields, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples and make greater contributions to regional peace and prosperity.

As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park in east China's Jiangsu Province, Xi said the industrial park represents a vivid example of bilateral cooperation and bears witness to Singapore's deep involvement in China's reform and opening up.

"China will always focus on running its own affairs well, and has confidence in maintaining sound economic momentum in the long run and achieving high-quality development," said Xi.

China welcomes Singapore to continue being a forerunner in cooperation with China, advance major cooperation projects, seize the opportunities brought by digital and green development, and write a new chapter in bilateral cooperation in the new era, said Xi.

Xi said that amid risks and challenges, not a single country can be immune, while upholding solidarity, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness is the right path to tread.

China is ready to work with Singapore to practice genuine multilateralism, follow the trend of economic globalization, uphold international fairness and justice, reject bloc confrontation and division, and build an Asian community with a shared future, Xi added.

Recalling his China visit last year, Lee said the bilateral relations have since been further strengthened, and the meeting of the bilateral cooperation mechanism has been successfully held. He said Singapore has full confidence in China's future, adding that the country will continue deepening cooperation with China and take an active part in Chinese modernization.

Lee went on to say that under the current complex international situation, all countries should have a long-term vision and stay committed to multilateralism to jointly address risks and challenges and better benefit the people.

The two sides also exchanged views on major issues of common concern, such as China-U.S. relations and the regional situation.

