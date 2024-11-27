Xi says China always supports just cause of Palestinian people

Xinhua) 10:34, November 27, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China has always been a staunch supporter of the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.

In a congratulatory message to a UN meeting marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Xi also noted that China has always supported all Palestinian factions to strengthen unity and achieve internal reconciliation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)