Xi says China always supports just cause of Palestinian people
(Xinhua) 10:34, November 27, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China has always been a staunch supporter of the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.
In a congratulatory message to a UN meeting marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Xi also noted that China has always supported all Palestinian factions to strengthen unity and achieve internal reconciliation.
