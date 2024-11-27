Xi extends congratulations on Int'l Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

Xinhua) 14:00, November 27, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent congratulations to a UN meeting held on Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Noting that the question of Palestine is at the heart of the Middle East issue and concerns international fairness and justice, Xi said the pressing task is to comprehensively and effectively implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to end the war as soon as possible and ease the regional situation.

The fundamental way out is to implement the two-State solution and promote the political settlement of the question of Palestine, establish an independent Palestinian state enjoying full sovereignty on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and ensure the right of the Palestinian people to statehood, their right to existence and their right of return, Xi said.

Xi stressed that China has always been a staunch supporter of the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, and has always supported all Palestinian factions in strengthening unity and implementing the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity to realize internal reconciliation.

China firmly supports Palestine in becoming a full UN member and supports the convening of a more broad-based, more authoritative and more effective international peace conference, Xi added.

Xi said that China will continue to work with the international community to end the war and stop the killing, support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East in continuing to provide humanitarian assistance to the Gaza people, and bring the question of Palestine back to the right track of the two-State solution to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement at an early date.

