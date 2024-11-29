Home>>
Xi urges more efforts to adapt Marxism to Chinese context, needs of the times
(Xinhua) 14:22, November 29, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater efforts to adapt Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the requirement in an instruction on the project of studying and developing Marxist theory in the new era.
A work meeting on the project of studying and developing Marxist theory was held in Beijing on Friday.
