Xi stresses high-quality development of supply and marketing cooperatives

Xinhua) 13:26, November 28, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged supply and marketing cooperatives to act as bridges for the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the government to maintain close ties with farmers, and strive to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of the supply and marketing cooperative cause.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives.

