Home>>
Xi stresses high-quality development of supply and marketing cooperatives
(Xinhua) 13:26, November 28, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged supply and marketing cooperatives to act as bridges for the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the government to maintain close ties with farmers, and strive to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of the supply and marketing cooperative cause.
Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi extends congratulations on Int'l Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People
- Xi says China always supports just cause of Palestinian people
- Xi urges ceasefire, implementation of UNSC resolutions on Palestinian question
- Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
- Xi meets Samoan PM, says China prioritizes empowering Pacific Island countries to tackle climate change
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.