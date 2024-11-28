Home>>
Xi extends congratulations to Uruguayan president-elect Orsi
(Xinhua) 16:33, November 28, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Yamandu Orsi on his election as president of Uruguay.
