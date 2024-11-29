Home>>
Xi's speech on ethnic unity, progress published in ethnic minority languages
(Xinhua) 16:09, November 29, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a national conference held on Sept. 27 to commend role models for ethnic unity and progress, has been published as booklets in five ethnic minority languages.
The speech by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was published in the languages of Mongolian, Tibetan, Uygur, Kazak and Korean ethnic minority groups by the Ethnic Publishing House, according to an official statement issued Friday.
The booklets are available at Xinhua Bookstores across the country.
