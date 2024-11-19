Xi calls for all-round development of China-Mexico relations in new era

Xinhua) 08:02, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China and Mexico should continue to enhance exchanges, renew friendship, make good use of the highly complementary nature of the two economies, constantly advance practical cooperation and push for all-round development of bilateral relations in the new era.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)