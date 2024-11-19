Home>>
Xi calls for all-round development of China-Mexico relations in new era
(Xinhua) 08:02, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China and Mexico should continue to enhance exchanges, renew friendship, make good use of the highly complementary nature of the two economies, constantly advance practical cooperation and push for all-round development of bilateral relations in the new era.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi eyes closer China-Brazil ties, calls for multi-polar world ahead of G20 summit
- Xi attends 19th G20 Summit
- Xi urges Australia to provide fair, transparent business environment for Chinese firms
- No fundamental conflict of interests exists between China, Australia, says Xi
- Xi urges China, Australia to strengthen coordination, oppose protectionism
- Xi calls on China, Britain to adopt rational, objective perspective on each other's development
- Xi says ready to build mature, stable and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership
- China-Australia ties achieve turnaround, says Xi
- Xi calls on China, UK to uphold strategic partnership
- China, UK enjoy vast space for cooperation, says Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.