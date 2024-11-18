Xi calls on China, UK to uphold strategic partnership

Xinhua) 20:57, November 18, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Britain should uphold their strategic partnership and open up new prospects for China-UK relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit.

